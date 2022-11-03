Suspect wanted in Aurora bank robbery

Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed PNC Bank at 1595 S. Havana St. who demanded money with a note, FBI Denver said.

AURORA, Colo. — FBI Denver is asking the public if they recognize a suspect in an Aurora bank robbery Wednesday.

The PNC Bank at 1595 S. Havana St. was robbed around 11:15 a.m. when a man gave a note to an employee with a demand of money.

Aurora Police and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force partnered with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to send out a crime alert on the suspect.

The alert describes the suspect as a 20-30-year-old male who was given money and then ran eastbound away from the bank.

He's described as 6' tall, with a thin build, wearing a gray hoodie, tan pants, gray shoes, a dark facemask, a black hat and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect they are asked to contact APD or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.



Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

