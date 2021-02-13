There have been 10 bank robberies in metro Denver in the last 5 days

So far this year, the FBI said there have been a total of 21 robberies.

DENVER — The number of bank robberies in Colorado is up significantly this year according to Courtney Bernal, an FBI public affairs spokesperson.

So far in 2021, there have been 21 robberies in the Denver metro area, Bernal said. Of those, 10 have been reported in just the last five days.

"Normally, we have about 120 bank robberies for the whole year, so if this trend keeps up, the number will be at least double the typical year," said Bernal.

These are the robberies that have happened since Feb. 8 in the Denver metro area, according to the FBI Denver division:

US Bank, 101 Englewood Pkwy, Feb. 8

Key Bank, 16796 E. Smoky Hill Rd., Feb. 8

Key Bank, 12101 E. Dartmouth Ave., Feb. 8

BBVA Compass, 8101 E. Belleview Ave., Feb. 9

TCF Bank, 2084 S. Broadway, Feb. 9

First Bank, 2300 S. Havana St., Feb. 9

First Bank, 2740 S. Colorado Blvd., Feb. 11

Key Bank, 88 Lamar St Ste 100, Feb. 12

First Bank, 2155 W 136th Ave., Feb. 12

US Bank, 8441 W Bowles Ave., Feb. 12

On Feb. 11-12, two bank robberies took place in Denver, two in Broomfield and one in Littleton, according to the FBI.

On Feb. 8-9, three take-over style bank robberies occurred in Aurora, Centennial and Denver. In these cases, the FBI said the suspects held bank employees and customers at gunpoint before fleeing. The robberies happened between 3 and 5 p.m., according to the FBI.

Three additional robberies happened in Aurora, Denver and Englewood over those same three days.

The FBI asks Coloradans to please be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).