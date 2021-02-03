Masked man in construction clothing robs Highlands Ranch bank

The robbery happened at the First Bank of Littleton near University and Highlands Ranch Parkway.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a person in construction clothing and a mask who robbed a bank in Highlands Ranch Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the First Bank of Littleton at 9409 S. University Blvd. That’s near the intersection with Highlands Ranch Parkway.

Though the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not release many details about the robbery, they did see after the robbery, the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The tweet below shows surveillance images of the suspect.

Deputies are on scene of a robbery that occurred at First Bank of Littleton in @highlands_ranch (4909 S. University) Suspect is male wearing construction type clothing (pictured). Suspect left on foot unknown direction of travel from the bank. If seen please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/S1R3jWRJoO — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 1, 2021

More bank robberies have been reported in Colorado this year than in the same time period last year, according to the FBI.

As of Feb. 12, the FBI said 25 bank robberies had occurred in the Denver metro area. Ten of those were reported within a five-day period.

Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).