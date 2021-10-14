FBI, police asking for public's help locating bank robbery suspect

The suspect is wanted for two bank robberies that happened on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

DENVER — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Denver Police (DPD) and Greenwood Village Police (GVPD) are looking for a suspect who is wanted for two bank robberies that happened in Denver and in Greenwood Village.

The first robbery happened at the Chase Bank, located at 1629 S. Colorado Blvd. on Oct. 6, according to the FBI.

The second robbery happened the next day at about 3:11 p.m., at another Chase Bank, this one located at 8501 E. Arapahoe Rd., in Greenwood Village, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 20-35 years old, about 6-foot 3-inches to 6-foot 5-inches tall, seen wearing a brown wig and a long skirt with sandals.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you may remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.