2 bank robbery suspects arrested after shooting involving Thornton officers

The suspects in an armed bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in Thornton were arrested after crashing in Commerce City, police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two bank robbery suspects were taken to a hospital after a shooting involving officers Tuesday, the Thornton Police Department said.

Police said the incident began at the Wells Fargo located at East 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Officers pursued the suspects until their vehicle crashed near the intersection of East 88th Avenue and Colorado Highway 2 in Commerce City.

Police said there was a shooting involving officers while they were attempting to take the suspects, a man and a woman, into custody.

The suspects were eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital, police said.

Police did not immediately clarify whether officers shot either suspect or whether the suspects shot at officers. Police did also not say whether any officers were injured in the shooting.

Highway 2 was closed in both directions between Quebec Parkway and 96th Avenue, and East 88th Avenue is closed between Rosemary Street and Highway 2. There was no estimated time for reopening, police said. Drivers were advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information is confirmed.

Thornton PD investigating an armed bank robbery at Wells Fargo 120th & Colorado Blvd. Bank robbery followed by a pursuit that ended with a crash at 88th Ave & Hwy 2. Officer involved shooting occurred while attempting to arrest armed suspects. Detailed limited, updates here. pic.twitter.com/gsqeEHL63a — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 27, 2022



