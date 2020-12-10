x
Barricade situation in LoDo forces street closures

DENVER — There is a large police presence in Lower Downtown Denver as the Denver Police Department (DPD) deals with a barricade situation at 19th Street and Chestnut Place.

DPD said a person of interest is inside a building there and refusing to come out.

Members of the DPD crisis intervention team are on the scene.

Officers were seen escorting people from a building at the corner into an apartment complex.

19th Street is closed from Wewatta Street to Chestnut Place.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

