Barricade situation in LoDo forces street closures

DENVER — There is a large police presence in Lower Downtown Denver as the Denver Police Department (DPD) deals with a barricade situation at 19th Street and Chestnut Place.
DPD said a person of interest is inside a building there and refusing to come out.
Members of the DPD crisis intervention team are on the scene.
Officers were seen escorting people from a building at the corner into an apartment complex.
19th Street is closed from Wewatta Street to Chestnut Place.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
