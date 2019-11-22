DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) said a suspect involved in a barricade situation is now in custody.

The police department tweeted Friday afternoon that the suspect is being held for felony criminal mischief and threats.

The suspect, who police initially believed to be armed, was barricaded inside of a home in the 3300 block of Humboldt Street.

An investigation is ongoing for the incident.

No other person was believed to be inside the home, police said.

Roads in the area 33rd Avenue between Humboldt and Lafayette are closed, DPD said.

Humboldt Street is located in the area of Bruce Randolph Avenue and Franklin Street in Denver.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know