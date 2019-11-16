JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A suspect was taken to a hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a barricade situation Saturday in Pine, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 33000 block of Harmon Road in Pine. The person was refusing to come out of their home.

A shelter in place was issued for the surrounding area, and the public was asked to avoid the area, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the suspect was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No other injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.

