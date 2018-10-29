Residents in the area of West 12th Avenue and Speer Boulevard received an emergency notification telling them to stay in their homes Sunday night due to a barricade situation at an apartment nearby, according to the Denver Police Department.

The suspect, who police said threatened to take his or her own life, was barricaded in an apartment on 1200 Galapago St.

That person has since been taken into custody by SWAT officers.

The emergency notification for nearby residents has been lifted.

