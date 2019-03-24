DENVER — Some residents in the area of East 187th Avenue and Race Street have been told to stay inside as police negotiated with a barricaded suspect Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is in custody, and the situation has been resolved, the Denver Police Department said a few hours later.

DPD tweeted that there were street closures in the area due to the situation.Those roads have since reopened.

The suspect was not identified.

No additional details about the situation were immediately available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS