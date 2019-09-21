THORNTON, Colo. — A barricade situation in the area of 3155 East 104th Avenue led to arrest of one man in Thornton early Saturday morning.

The Thornton Police Department said a domestic violence call was made at 5:23 a.m. A woman told authorities her husband was threatening her and her daughter with a weapon.

Both the wife and daughter were able to get out of the residence while the man stayed inside.

Some residents were evacuated from the building while others were asked to shelter in place.

At around 9 a.m., the man surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know