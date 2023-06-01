Police arrest barricaded suspect in Arvada

Police said an armed suspect in a stolen car was arrested in the area of West 54th Avenue and Cody Street.

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police Department (APD) said officers arrested an armed, barricaded suspect in a stoeln vehicle in south Arvada Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of West 54th Avenue and Cody Street at around 6:23 a.m. Thursday morning. That's near Carr Street and Grandview Avenue.

APD tweeted at about 7 a.m. that officers including the Jefferson County Regional SWAT team were negotiating with an armed suspect in a stolen vehicle who was not complying.

Just before 10 a.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody and a shelter-in-place order for the area was lifted.

