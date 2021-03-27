Shots fired, hotel evacuated as SWAT responds to barricaded suspect

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — SWAT teams are trying to arrest an armed man who is holed up in a room at the Quality Inn & Suites at West 6th Avenue and Simms Street, Lakewood Police said Friday night.
According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), officers were notified by another agency that a man wanted for menacing with a deadly weapon and assault was located there.
Police attempted to arrest him but were unsuccessful, LPD said, so the West Metro and Jefferson County SWAT teams were called in.
The hotel was evacuated, LPD said, but they don't know whether anyone is in the room with the suspect.
LPD said the suspect fired at officers, but no one was hit.
Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
