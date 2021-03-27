Shots fired, hotel evacuated as SWAT responds to barricaded suspect

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of West 6th Avenue and Simms Street.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — SWAT teams are trying to arrest an armed man who is holed up in a room at the Quality Inn & Suites at West 6th Avenue and Simms Street, Lakewood Police said Friday night.

According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), officers were notified by another agency that a man wanted for menacing with a deadly weapon and assault was located there.

Police attempted to arrest him but were unsuccessful, LPD said, so the West Metro and Jefferson County SWAT teams were called in.

The hotel was evacuated, LPD said, but they don't know whether anyone is in the room with the suspect.

Update: West Metro Swat and Jeffco Swat on scene. Wanted person is barricaded and armed. Please stay out of the area. PIO on Scene. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 27, 2021

LPD said the suspect fired at officers, but no one was hit.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.