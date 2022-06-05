'He was not involved in our mom’s disappearance': Daughters confident Barry Morphew did not kill their missing mother

During an interview on Good Morning America, Morphew's daughters said they know their dad was not involved in the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew.

COLORADO, USA — Barry Morphew and his two daughters said Friday that they're hoping they can begin healing and focus on finding Suzanne Morphew now that charges have been dismissed against Barry Morphew in connection with the presumed death of his wife.

“I just love my girls," Barry Morphew said during an interview with ABC's Good Morning America. "And I love my wife. And I just want her to be found.”

Suzanne Morphew was last seen in May 2020 near her Chaffee County home and about a year later Barry Morphew was charged with first-degree murder even though she remains missing.

"We feel like we can finally take our first steps in healing which is a blessing," said Mallory Morphew. "We just know our dad better than anyone else and we know he was not involved in our mom’s disappearance.”

Late last month, Fremont County District Judge Ramsey Lama granted a motion filed by prosecutors that asked to dismiss the murder case against Barry Morphew.

District Attorney Linda Stanley filed the motion that asked Lama to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning charges could be filed again at a later date.

Prosecutors said in that motion that they and law enforcement believe they're "close to the discovery" of Suzanne Morphew's body, but said they wouldn't be able to complete searches ahead of the scheduled trial date due to weather and snowpack.

According to the motion, they've been focused on a "remote and mountainous" region near the Morphew residence that is currently covered in 5 feet of snow.

Prosecutors said if Suzanne's body was located, examination of it could provide evidence to potentially implicate or rule out Barry Morphew.

“I just hope that Linda [the district attorney] will step up to the plate and do everything she can to find our mom, because what they’ve done is not fair, and we’re never going to stop looking for our mom," Macy Morphew said.

Barry Morphew's attorney Iris Etyan said she plans to file a request for investigation into the prosecutors' action to the Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation in the next few weeks.

"Prosecutors need to be held responsible and they need to pay for the damage they've caused to Barry which is frankly irreparable because it is hard for anybody to believe is not who they claim he was," Etyan told GMA.