Barry Morphew granted permission to visit daughters

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A judge will rule next week on whether to grant a change of venue in the case of Barry Morphew, who is accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew was in Chaffee County court Tuesday for the second day of a two-day hearing. During the hearing, Eleventh Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama said he will rule on a change of venue request at a hearing Feb. 1.

Lama also granted Morphew permission to visit his daughters in Gunnison.

Also at Tuesday's hearing, Lama cited District Attorney Linda Stanley for having broken previous judge Patrick Murphy's order regarding pre-trial publicity. There's no word yet on what punishment Stanley could face.

Murphy recused himself from the case last month, following a request by the defense.

Morphew's attorneys argued during the first day of the two-day hearing that the prosecution has not handed over evidence in a timely manner. The Denver Gazette reports on Monday, the judge ordered the prosecution to turn over all police reports and videos from the 20-month-long investigation to the defense.

He also said prosecutors must turn over any internal affairs and resignation materials involving a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent who stepped down after a dicey evidence hearing in August.

Morphew is facing first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of his wife Suzanne, who was last seen on May 10, 2020. Despite an exhaustive search, her body has not been found.

Dateline NBC producer Tim Uehlinger contributed to this report. The Denver Gazette also contributed.

