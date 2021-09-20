Barry Morphew out on bail, arrest affidavit released in murder case

A Chaffee County judge set $500,00 cash-only bail for Morphew in the May 2020 death of Suzanne Morphew, whose body has not been found.

SALIDA, Colo. — Barry Morphew walked out of the Chaffee County jail on Monday afternoon after posting a $500,000 cash-only bail in the murder case of his wife, Suzanne.

Also on Monday, the arrest affidavit against Morphew was unsealed on the order of Chaffee County Judge Patrick Murphy. The 129-page affidavit, which lays out the prosecution's case, can be read here.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, of Maysville, was last seen May 10, 2020. Despite an exhaustive search, her body has not been found.

On Friday, Murphy found probable cause for Barry Morphew to stand trial on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Attempt to influence a public servant

Morphew pleaded not guilty, and trial dates were set for May 3 through June 1, 2022.

"Is it possible Mr. Morphew would be convicted? Yes," Murphy said at the preliminary hearing on Friday. "Is it fairly likely he would be convicted? ... This case could go either way in front of a jury."

Murphy said that the prosecution did not meet the standard of evidence necessary to keep Morphew in jail and set bail at $500,000 cash only. He ordered Morphew to not travel outside Chaffee County without the court's permission, to surrender his passport and to wear an ankle monitor.

The judge's rulings came after a four-day preliminary hearing in August, with a total of about 20 hours of testimony.

At the hearing on Friday, Murphy found probable cause that Morphew might have murdered his wife and that he had motivation to do so. He also set bail, ordered that the affidavit be unsealed.