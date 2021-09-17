Ruling expected Friday on whether Barry Morphew case can go to trial

A Chaffee County judge is expected to rule on whether there's sufficient evidence for Barry Morphew to stand trial in his wife's murder.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, of Maysville, was last seen May 10, 2020. Despite an exhaustive search, her body has not been found.

Her husband was charged this past May with:

First-degree murder

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Attempt to influence a public servant

Chaffee County Judge Patrick Murphy held a four-day preliminary hearing last month, with a total of about 20 hours of testimony, to determine whether there was sufficient evidence for Barry Morphew to stand trial.

Murphy scheduled a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Friday to issue his ruling.

Over three and a half days of testimony last month, the Chaffee County District Attorney's Office questioned several witnesses and submitted dozens of pieces of evidence without laying out a specific narrative for what they think happened to Suzanne Morphew.

The affidavit in the case is sealed, though Murphy said last month that he would consider unsealing the document at Friday's hearing.

According to testimony, Suzanne Morphew had a two-year affair with Jeff Libler, a Michigan man who was told he was not a target of the investigation. Suzanne suspected that her husband was having an affair, but investigators haven't found evidence of that.

Suzanne sent Barry a text on May 6, four days before she was reported missing, that said, “I’m done.” She and Libler regularly communicated through LinkedIn, but no messages came from Suzanne after the afternoon of May 9, the day before she was reported missing, according to testimony.

Barry Morphew owned a tranquilizer gun that investigators suspected he might have used on Suzanne, and also a 16-inch gun with a scope that Barry told investigators he used to shoot chipmunks. He told investigators he was using the gun on May 9 to shoot chipmunks on his property.

Days after Suzanne’s disappearance, law enforcement found a needle sheath in the dryer in the Morphews’ residence. The sheath would fit a needle used to inject serum into a tranquilizer dart. Barry told investigators he had no idea how it got there.

On the morning of May 10, Barry Morphew left for what he said was a business trip to Broomfield.

While in Broomfield, he made five stops at various businesses and disposed of items in trash receptacles. He told investigators the items were clutter from his truck. One witness testified that he thought Barry was disposing of murder evidence.

Barry Morphew's attorneys questioned a Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agent about a DNA sample taken from the glove box of Suzanne Morphew's vehicle after she went missing.

The sample resulted in three unknown matches in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national DNA database used by law enforcement. The matches were connected to sexual assault cases in Arizona and Chicago, according to testimony.