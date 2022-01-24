Judge orders prosecution to release documents in Barry Morphew murder case

Morphew's attorneys argued during the first day of a two-day hearing that the prosecution has not handed over evidence in a timely manner.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The new judge presiding over Barry Morphew's murder case on Monday ordered the prosecution to turn over all police reports and videos from the 20-month-long investigation to the defense.

11th Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama also said prosecutors must turn over any internal affairs and resignation materials involving a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent who stepped down after a dicey evidence hearing in August.

Joseph Cahill testified in a four-day preliminary hearing that a mixed partial touch DNA profile was found on the glove box of Suzanne Morphew's Range Rover. Cahill has since resigned from the agency and is no longer involved in the case. Defense attorneys claim that they didn't receive the information about the DNA in time to prepare for the preliminary hearing. Prosecutors said they handed over all of the evidence in a timely manner.

