Home Depot theft suspects use bear spray to aid getaway

The two unidentified men stole power tools and used bear spray on employees as they left, Boulder Police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — Two unidentified men stole items from a Boulder Home Depot store and used bear spray on an employee as they fled the store with their stolen merchandise, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

The theft happened around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the store located 1600 29th St. which is near Canyon Boulevard and 30th Street.

Employees noticed two men attempting to leave the store without paying for a cart of power tools, BPD said.

When they attempted to stop them, one of the men sprayed bear spray at the employees.

The two suspects are described as Latino males, possibly in their early 20s, five feet six inches tall and five feet 9 inches tall. They weighed between 110 and 130 pounds.

They were last seen leaving the area in a white Subaru Legacy without plates.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call Detective H. Frey at 303-441-3369 and reference case 21-01021.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.