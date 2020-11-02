NORTHGLENN, Colo. — More than two dozen beehives worth an estimated $15,000 were stolen from a property in Northglenn earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Northglenn Police Department (NPD) said.

Someone took 30 hives from a property at 1621 E.120th Ave. Each hive is about 5 feet long by 5 feet wide, according to Renae Lehr with NPD

They were taken sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, she said.

Anyone with information should contact NPD through their non-emergency line at 303-288-1535.

