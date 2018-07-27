DENVER — The man accused of stealing a tractor from Denver Water and leading police on a chase in LoDo last Friday faces 23 charges related to a lengthy crime spree that night, according to a timeline of events from Denver police.

Thomas Busch, 37, was formally charged on Thursday for the July 20 crime spree, according to the Denver District Attorney's office.

He's charged with several counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, careless driving, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and cruelty to a certified police working dog.

According to court documents, it all began at 5:20 p.m. on July 20 in Lakewood when Busch stole a vehicle in the area of West Colfax Ave. and Kipling St.

About 20 minutes later, Busch ditched the stolen Jeep in the 700 block of Water Street in Denver (near the aquarium), court documents say.

He then stole a tow truck and was involved in a hit-and-run with a Subaru while traveling south along Water St., according to the timeline from police.

Just before 5:45 p.m., he got on Interstate 25 near Mulberry Place and began traveling south in the northbound lanes, police said.

Busch was then involved in a head-on crash that resulted in serious injuries. Busch also ran away from the crash scene, according to police.

About an hour later, between 6:45 and 7 p.m., Busch is accused of illegally entering the Denver Water facility at 1600 W. 12th Ave., which was secured with a fence to keep intruders out. While inside the facility, police say Busch stole a tractor with a lawn mowing deck attached. It had an estimated value of $70,000.

According to the police timeline, around 8:15 p.m., Busch broke into a construction site near East 9th Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard, where he caused unspecified damage and attempted to steal a 20-ton front loader valued at more than $250,000. When that attempt failed, he got back into the tractor, police said.

About 10 minutes later, he was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a car near East 11th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, according to the police timeline.

Several minutes later, Busch rammed a gate near East 23rd Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard, and then entered the City Park Golf Course project site. At the site, police said Busch tried to steal a construction truck and tried to break into a trailer, but got back into the stolen tractor when officers arrived.

Officers with emergency lights attempted to stop him, but Busch ignored them.

At 8:41 p.m., Busch left the City Park construction with officers in pursuit. Six minutes later, he nearly hit a pedestrian near Manual High School and drove through a fence at the school while being pursued by officers, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m., police rammed and disabled the tractor in the area of 15th Street and Market Street in Lower Downtown. Two officers were hurt while attempting to arrest Busch.

Police said Busch resisted arrest, as well as bit and choked the K9 officer that was deployed to detain him, before finally being taken into custody.

At a hearing Tuesday, the judge set Busch's bond at $50,000. If he makes bail, he would be subject to in-house monitoring and a curfew, and would not be permitted to have weapons.

