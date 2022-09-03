Mesa County deputy clerk agrees to testify against Tina Peters as part of plea deal

Under the deal, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley would avoid serving jail time.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was expected to plead guilty during a hearing Thursday afternoon and has agreed to testify against her co-defendants, who include Tina Peters.

That was according to court documents that were filed Thursday morning. The agreement indicates that during a June interview, Knisley agreed to testify against Peters, Sandra Brown and any other person identified by her in that recorded interview.

Peters and Knisley were both indicted in March on multiple counts related to the investigation into election equipment tampering and official misconduct. Peters was indicted on 10 counts and Knisley on six. Both were under investigation related to their involvement in a 2021 data security breach with the county's election equipment, according to the indictment.

Peters and Knisley "devised and executed a deceptive scheme which was designed to influence public servants, breach security protocols, exceed permissible access to voting equipment, and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people," according to the indictment.

Read the full plea agreement is below.

In exchange for her cooperation, Knisley was expected to plead guilty to a trespassing charge, as well as charges of official misconduct and violation of duty, all of which are misdemeanors. The remaining counts against her will be dismissed.

The convictions stipulate that she will be sentenced to two years of probation and if any incarceration is imposed, it's expected to be suspended.

If at any point Knisley refuses to cooperate or does not comply with the agreement, the guilty pleas and sentences would be vacated and she would be subject to prosecution on all original charges.

In July, former Elections Manager Sandra Brown turned herself into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) on felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.

According to Brown's warrant, she was involved in a plot that allowed an unauthorized person to gain access to the "trusted build" – which is part of the process of verifying software for the county's voting system – in May 2021, where copies of election hardware were made.

