Deputies investigate horse shooting near Bennett

Adams County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

BENNETT, Colo — Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who shot and killed a horse near Bennett.

Bennett is located about 36 driving miles east of Denver.

The shooting happened sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday in the area of East 56th Avenue and Peterson Road, according to a post on the ACSO Facebook page.

"We are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but it does appear a horse was struck by gunfire", ACSO said in their post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County dispatch center at 303-288-1535.