Jail escapee found dead in Otero County

The body of Mark Fox was discovered over the weekend in an unoccupied farmhouse south of Rocky Ford.

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Marshals Service has found the body of a fugitive who escaped from the Bent County Jail last month.

At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, the body of 46-year-old Mark Fox was found inside an unoccupied farmhouse near Colorado Highway 71 and Highway 10 about five miles south of Rocky Ford, according to the Marshals service. The body was discovered by a former resident who had returned to retrieve some property, Marshals said.

The body was not immediately identified as Fox due to the state of decomposition, according to the U.S. Marshals. A forensic specialist from the Federal Bureau of Investigaton was brought in to assist in identifying the body, the Marshals service said.

It is beleived that Fox had been dead for about two or three weeks before his body was discovered, according to the U.S. Marshals. An autopsy was performed on Monday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. Fox's cause of death is undetermined pending toxicology results, Marshals said.

There are no obvious signs of foul play, according to the Marshals service.

