Man found dead after disturbance in Berthoud, suspect in custody

The 37-year-old victim was found after the sheriff's office responded to a call about a disturbance with a gun.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A 37-year-old man was found dead early Saturday in Berthoud after a report of a disturbance involving a gun, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it responded at 1:45 a.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Douglas Place, which is near Berthoud High School.

Deputies found the victim and took a suspect, another 37-year-old man, into custody, according to a sheriff's office press release. The identity of the suspect wasn't immediately released.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim, along with cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office said that the investigation is ongoing and there was no threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.