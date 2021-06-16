Berthoud teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

The teacher faces charges for sexual assault of a child, enticement of a child and internet luring.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A 24-year-old teacher at Turner Middle School was arrested Wednesday and now faces multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Kyle Faust began on June 9 when deputies received a Safe2Tell report alleging an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.

According to a news release, investigators believe the alleged crimes began in March and occurred both at and away from school.

A search warrant was executed at Faust’s home in Thornton on Wednesday. He now faces charges for:

Enticement of a child

Sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust

Internet luring of a child

Bond has not yet been set. As of this writing, Faust was being held at the Adams County jail.

Anyone with information about this incident and others involving Faust are asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-498-5162.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS