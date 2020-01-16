LAKEWOOD, Colorado — Photos were released of a man suspected of stealing electronics from a Best Buy store and threatening employees with a knife.

The theft happened at the store in the Belmar area of Lakewood on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The store is located at 348 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

If you recognize the man or have information about the theft call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can also submit tips online through their website.

Lakewood PD

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

