Former volunteer Bible study teacher arrested in child sex assault case

One victim was assaulted between 2015 and 2017 and a second was victimized between 2008 and 2010, Colorado Springs police said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who volunteered as a Bible study teacher in Colorado Springs now faces charges of child sexual assault, and investigators believe he may have victimized others who have not yet come forward.

Carlton Ranquist, 63, was arrested on April 20 in St. Albans, Maine, where he was currently living, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. He has since been extradited to Colorado and is being housed at the El Paso County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

Two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust

Two counts of sexual assault of children

In July, the CSPD Crimes Against Children Unit initiated an investigation into a report of a sexual assault on a child which happened between 2015 and 2017. During the investigation, detectives identified a second juvenile victim of sexual abuse that happened between 2008 and 2010.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that around 2013, Ranquist lived in Colorado Springs and volunteered as a Bible study teacher at Colorado Springs Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

CSPD Special Victims detectives are seeking additional information, including potentially unreported incidences involving the suspect. If anyone has any information or is a victim they should call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.

