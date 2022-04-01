Boulder police looking for 3 stolen bikes worth over $80,000

Police said two of the bikes are outfitted with unique bike prototype technology.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help finding three stolen bicycles worth more than $80,000.

According to BPD, someone broke into a business in the 2800 block of Wilderness Place and stole three bicycles some time between 10 p.m. on March 30 and 8:15 a.m. on March 31. Two of them were outfitted with unique bike prototype technology, police said.

The first bike (pictured below) is valued at $40,000, BPD said. It's described as a black, heavily modified Cervelo P5 triathlon bike. It features modifications that include a concept drivetrain, which is a shaft drive with no chain, and high end wheels.

The second bike (pictured below) is valued at $30,000, according to police. It's a heavily modified Canyon Lux full suspension mountain bike and is described as black with blue accents. It also features a concept drivetrain.

The third bike, a Specialized Turbo Levo, is valued at $12,000 and is described as a blue mountain bike with white lettering. A similar bike is pictured below.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 reference case 22-2976.

Anyone who has information but would like to remain anonymous is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.