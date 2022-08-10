Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver

A blue Ford Explorer hit a man on a bicycle Monday morning in the area of East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street, police said.

DENVER — A man riding a bicycle suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a driver who left the scene Monday morning in the East Colfax neighborhood, according to police.

The crash happened at 7:01 a.m. in the area of East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The cyclist was going north on Syracuse, and the vehicle was going west on 13th.

DPD said the vehicle was a medium blue Ford Explorer with possible driver's side mirror damage.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle was asked to call DPD at 720-913-7867.

