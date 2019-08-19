ARVADA, Colo. — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV that left the scene of the crash outside Arvada Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. at Indiana Street and West 77th Drive.

According to a Medina Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the vehicle was a 2014-2016 Toyota Highlander that should have damage to its grill and front bumper.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.