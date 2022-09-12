Crash kills bicyclist in Denver

Police said it happened at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard Friday night.

DENVER — One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Denver Friday night.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just before 9 p.m. that officers were investigating a crash with serious injuries involving a motorist and a bicyclist at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The bicyclist died, police said. The driver stayed at the scene.

A spokesperson for DPD said the crash is under investigation, so it's not clear who was at fault.

The northbound lanes of Sheridan are closed at West 38th Avenue.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

