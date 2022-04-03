Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver

Police have not provided any information about the driver or the vehicle involved.

DENVER — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Denver Sunday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of West Mississippi Avenue and South Raritan Street.

The driver left the scene, DPD said. Police have not provided any information about the suspect or the vehicle.

Police said the injuries to the man on the bike were serious.

A spokesperson for DPD said they hope to obtain surveillance video of the area to help with their investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.