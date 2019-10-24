DENVER — A bicyclist was struck and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver last weekend, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin distributed by Denver Police (DPD).

The victim was hit near the intersection of West Evans Avenue and Clay Street at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, according to the bulletin. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead continued eastbound on West Evans Avenue, the bulletin says.

The vehicle involved in the crash might be a maroon Toyota or Lexus sedan with damage to the front and passenger side, DPD said. It's also missing the mirror on the passenger side.

RELATED: Bicyclist struck twice, killed in hit-and-run in Aurora

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Denver Police or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers to the tip line can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS