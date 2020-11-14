Thief steals bikes worth $3,000 each from Boulder bike shop

The suspect broke through a window to gain access to Full Cycle and took the bikes, Boulder Police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A thief broke into a Boulder bike shop earlier this week and took two bicycles worth $3,000 each, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

The bikes belonged to customers and were taken around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 from Full Cycle. Security cameras at the business, which is located at 1795 Pearl St., captured the theft.

One of the bikes stolen was a 2017 Felt black and yellow VR3 bike and the other was a 2018 Specialized Epic 29er black and red mountain bike, according to BPD.

The suspect broke a large window in the back of the store to gain entry. At the time of the theft, the man was wearing a gray and white striped hooded jacket with light tan pants.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case is asked to call Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

Bike theft is on the rise in the community, according to BPD.

Most bikes are stolen from individuals and not businesses. BPD has a new bicycle registration program called Bike Index. Bicycle owners are strongly encouraged to register their bicycles on Bike Index. Registering your bike increases the odds that the bike will be recovered.