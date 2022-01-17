Bill aims to curb catalytic converter theft in Colorado

As Colorado is experiencing an unprecedented rise in thefts of catalytic converters, a bill introduced in the state Senate Wednesday would try to tackle the issue.

DENVER — As Colorado is experiencing an unprecedented rise in thefts of catalytic converters, a bill introduced in the state Senate Wednesday would try to tackle the issue.

Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices found in many lower emission and hybrid vehicles. The converters contain precious metals that are trading at record prices, leading to skyrocketing theft rates nationwide, according to the Catalytic Converter Theft Committee.

If passed, Bill 22-009 would aim to curb the thefts by making it illegal to install, sell or advertise any used, recycled or salvaged catalytic converter, unless it is an aftermarket catalytic converter certified for installation and sale by the air quality control commission. The bill would take effect Oct. 31.

“Thefts of catalytic converters are hurting a lot of people in significant ways,” said state Rep. Shannon Bird, one of the sponsors of the bill. “People need their cars. We need them for work and to generally live our lives. Our bill will take away many of the incentives to steal catalytic converters and will stem the demand for their resale.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.