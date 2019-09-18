DENVER — The driver of a black BMW is being sought by Denver police (DPD) in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left someone seriously hurt.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 on Clarkson Street between East Colfax Avenue and East 14th Street, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin. As a result of the crash, the victims were seriously hurt, although no other details were provided.

That bulletin included a photo of the vehicle and said it was a sedan or coupe and that the last two digits of the license plate were 74.

The vehicle should have front-end damage and possibly passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle should contact Denver Police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. That tip line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

