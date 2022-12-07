Fired officer indicted, accused of sexually assaulting fellow officer

Nathan Geerdes is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer while he worked for the Edgewater Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A Grand Jury for Jefferson and Gilpin Counties returned a five-count indictment against a Black Hawk Police officer after a year-long investigation.

Nathan Geerdes, 41, was indicted on the following counts:

Sexual contact - no consent

Sexual contact - no consent -force/threat

Sexual contact - victim incapable

Sexual contact - victim incapable - force/threat

Retaliation against a witness

In December 2019, Geerdes was employed as a sergeant with the Edgewater Police Department. On Dec. 12, 2019, while off-duty after leaving a holiday party, it is alleged that Geerdes sexually assaulted a female officer in two separate incidents. Related to these incidents, Geerdes faces two counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of unlawful sexual contact – use of force.

On Dec. 28, 2020, an independent investigator was retained by the City of Edgewater to investigate the allegations of misconduct by Geerdes. On Feb. 16 of last year, the investigation was complete and written findings were issued.

Geerdes was informed he may be disciplined based on the findings and soon after resigned from the Edgewater Police Department, according to the DA's office. His final day was March 15, 2021.

Prior to his last day, Geerdes called a patrol officer into his office. It is alleged that Geerdes was upset with the officer for “ratting him out” and falsifying information during the investigation, the DA's office said.

The victim, a male officer, alleged that Geerdes threatened to ruin his career and go after the officer’s family. For that incident, Geerdes faces one count of retaliation against a witness.

A few months after his resignation, on Sept. 27, 2021, Geerdes was hired by the Black Hawk Police Department. On Dec. 6, immediately following his indictment, Geerdes was terminated by Black Hawk Police Chief Michelle Moriarty.