AURORA, Colo. — A man whose body was found along the Sand Creek Trail in Aurora during last week's historic blizzard was the victim of a homicide, Aurora Police said.

Two people who were looking for a runaway dog found the body of Martin Galdamez-Galdamez, 24, around 2 p.m. on March 13 in the 2700 block of Sand Creek. He was found on a section of trail that parallels East Fitzsimons Parkway and is just east of the light rail parking lot, police said.

Due to extreme blizzard conditions on Wednesday, the body wasn’t removed from the area until Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: The March 2019 'bomb cyclone' blizzard by the numbers

Anyone that has information about his death are asked to call Agent Szuch at 303-739-6068 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS