FORT MORGAN — A Medina Alert was issued for a blue Toyota following a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 76 near U.S. 34, according to the Medina Alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

A witness told CSP that the motorcyclist hit a deer and was in the roadway when they were struck by a blue Toyota. The victim died from their injuries.

The model and year of the car are not known but it has a Colorado plate that includes 777. It should have damage to the front passenger bumper and the vehicle will have a bumper bra that is damaged or missing, according to the Medina Alert.

It also has an Ehrlich sticker in the back window.

Anyone with information should contact 719-544-2424.

The Medina Alert program sends notifications to patrol officers, cab drivers, and truck drivers to be on the lookout for a hit-and-run vehicle. The program is named after Jose Medina, a Denver valet who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Lincoln Street in 2011.

