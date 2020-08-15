BNSF Railway police in officer-involved shooting in Denver

Denver police were assisting the police team for the freight transportation company on a stabbing and officer-involved shooting near the National Western Complex.

DENVER — BNSF Railway's police team was involved in a stabbing and officer-involved shooting on Saturday morning in Denver.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they were assisting BNSF in the incident in the area of East 46th Avenue and National Western Drive. That's just north of Interstate 70 near the South Platte River.

DPD said that its officers were not involved.

Alert: DPD is assisting BNSF Railroad police on a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in the area of E. 46th Ave. and National Western Dr. DPD officers not involved. Additional information provided as available. pic.twitter.com/sUwl2v1lzG — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 15, 2020

Information on the circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

BNSF Railway is a freight transportation company that operates in 28 states and in Canada, and has 40,000 employees. Its headquarters is in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's Denver location is at 3700 Globeville Road.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.