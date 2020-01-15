EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The bodies of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing and an 18-year-old man were found inside a vehicle near Fountain in El Paso County, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

The Fountain Police Department (FPD) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) located 18-year-old Samuel Hoffman's vehicle along Interstate 25 around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night, according to DCSO. As they approached the vehicle, they heard a single gunshot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At this time it is believed that Hoffman died by suicide inside the vehicle before he could be contacted by police, DCSO said. The name of the female victim has not yet been released.

The El Paso County Coroner will release the official cause and manner of death for both victims. However, the DCSO said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, which began in Douglas County earlier Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to the families of both of these young people whose lives were lost,” said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says, “We know this is a difficult time for friends and family, we want you to know that we mourn with you. We will work diligently to find answers for everyone involved.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS