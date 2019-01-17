PUEBLO, Colo. — An armed man who led police in Pueblo on a cross-city chase following a domestic dispute early last year was shot 32 times by eight officers who responded to the scene, according to a final report on the shooting released Thursday by the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.

Body camera footage released from the incident shows the moment where officers fired more than 100 shots at Joe Delira-Alires, 35, the night of Jan. 22, 2018.

In the 25-second clip, you can hear gunshots and yelling from officers when they confronted the suspect – who at that point had brandished a gun and fired multiple shots at officers, according to the report.

The incident started when officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of East 9th Avenue at about 7 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute where a woman said that a man was shooting a gun outside her house and had made threats to hurt people inside, the report says.

As officers arrived on scene, they heard eight to 10 gunshots coming from the backyard of the home. A short time later, according to the report, a man, later identified as Delira-Alires started firing shots at the officers before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers chased after him and say that at one point, Delira-Alires started driving against the flow of traffic. Police were eventually able to use a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to get the suspect’s vehicle to stop, the report says.

From there, Delira-Alires got out of his vehicle with a handgun in his right hand and started running as multiple officers chased after him for several blocks, the reports says.

Delira-Alires eventually stopped running at the entrance of an alleyway and crouched in a seated position before turning towards pursuing officers and firing his weapon, the report says. That’s when officers returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times.

Delira-Alires was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was later determined to be from multiple gunshot wounds, including 13 to the torso, 11 to the pelvis and eight to the arms and legs.

The eight officers involved were placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per standard protocol.

You can read the entire 16-page report at this link.

