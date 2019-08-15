COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released body camera footage Thursday afternoon recorded by two officers involved in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey. 911 calls were also released.

“The footage scheduled for release captured the moments leading up to, including and immediately following the shooting,” a joint statement from CSPD and the City of Colorado Springs said earlier. “As the releasing authority, CSPD has committed to releasing the footage only at such a time when it will not jeopardize or compromise the investigative or judicial process. We thank the community for its patience as we work through the process required to effectively investigate an officer-involved shooting.”

The officers who discharged their weapons were identified Thursday as Sergeant Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson. Sergeant Van’t Land has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since Jan. 30, 2008, according to the department.

Officer Evenson has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since Oct. 31, 2012

WARNING: The video below is extremely graphic and may be disturbing for some viewers.

The release comes just a few days after a surveillance video was obtained by the media showing Bailey's final moments after he was contacted by officers investigating a robbery.

That video shows Bailey running away from two officers before throwing his arms back and ultimately falling to the ground. It’s not clear if the footage in the video below shows Bailey being shot as the recording does not contain audio.

According to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers were dispatched following a report of a personal robbery in the 2400 block of East Fountain Boulevard. The victim identified two suspects to officers, the release says. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, officers contacted the suspects and during the encounter, one of them reached for a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said at least one officer fired a shot at Bailey, who had pleaded not guilty the week prior to a series of charges related to a sex assault case. It’s unknown if the officers involved in the shooting had any knowledge of that previous case.

Neighbors reported hearing as many as seven rapidly-fired gunshots.

The legal team now representing Bayley's family suggested Monday the investigation looking into the death is marked by “many conflicts of interest” and in need of an immediate transfer to an independent team of investigators and prosecutors.

