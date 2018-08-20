No deputies were injured after a suspect backed his truck into a deputy’s vehicle and then hit another patrol car while fleeing law enforcement on Lookout Mountain Monday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mark Techmeyer said the incident started when a deputy was dispatched to Lookout Mountain at around 10 a.m. when a homeowner told police shots were being fired toward his house.

That homeowner said a man driving a red pickup truck was shooting a handgun between Buffalo Bill’s Grave and Windy Saddle. The homeowner said bullets were ricocheting off his home.

The responding deputy did not see the vehicle near Buffalo Bill’s grave and drove toward Windy Saddle where he located a red pickup parked off the roadway before Windy Saddle, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. As the deputy pulled in front of the truck the driver accelerated and rammed the driver’s front fender of his patrol car. The pickup then traveled east on Lookout Mountain Road.

The deputy was uninjured, the sheriff's office said.

The truck then sped east down the mountain and sideswiped another deputy’s patrol car as the deputy jumped inside, knocking off the pickup truck’s driver side mirror. That deputy was also uninjured.

Additional responding deputies quickly got other drivers off the road before the vehicle approached.

At the bottom of the mountain, the suspect maneuvered past more patrol cars in a very reckless manner before deputies called off the pursuit out of safety concerns.

A younger man driving the truck. There were two female passengers.

If you have any information call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 18-20319.

