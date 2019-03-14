AURORA, Colo. — Two people looking for a runaway dog discovered a dead body along a park trail in Aurora on Wednesday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The body was found just before 2 p.m. in the 2700 block of Sand Creek on a section of trail that parallels East Fitzsimons Parkway, and is just east of the light rail parking lot, police said.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed it was a deceased human body.

Due to extreme blizzard conditions on Wednesday, the body wasn’t removed from the area until Thursday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department Major Crimes and Homicide Unit is investigating the death as a homicide. The cause of the death is currently unknown and will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office in the coming days.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact Agent Szuch at 303-739-6068.

