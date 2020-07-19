Police: Death of man found in mobile home appears suspicious

The body was found in a mobile home under construction, Commerce City Police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The death of a man found in a mobile home on Saturday is suspicious and under investigation, the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said.

CCPD said officers responded around 12:47 p.m. to a trailer under construction at 5791 East 69th Avenue due to a report of an unknown person sleeping inside.

Officers discovered a man who was dead when they arrived, according to CCPD.

The cause of death is unknown, but CCPD said the circumstances appear suspicious.

The identity of the victim will be determined by an autopsy, CCPD said.

Police did not release any additional information.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

