Man's body found after Greeley fire

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Greeley Police.

GREELEY, Colo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Greeley after a man's body was found inside a home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

Around 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 3, GPD officers and members of the fire department were dispatched to a house fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue Court.

Officers, that were already nearby, arrived on the scene moments later and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire and discovered a man's body inside.

GPD detectives were then called to investigate. An autopsy was completed and the man's death was ruled a homicide.

Police did not say how the man died or how the fire started but did say that arson investigators responded to the home.

At this time, the victim's only being identified as an adult man. His name will be released by the Weld County coroner.

While no suspects have been named or arrested, GPD said they have no reason to believe there is an ongoing danger to anyone else in the community.

Anyone who has not yet been interviewed and has information about the fire is asked to contact Detective Burroughs at 970-350-3549.

