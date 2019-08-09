AURORA, Colo. — Police are asking the public for help after a body was found inside a burned vehicle on Interstate 225 near East Colfax Avenue early Sunday morning, Aurora Police (APD) said in a tweet.

Police were called to southbound I-225 near Colfax Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle fire, according to a release from the department.

On Monday, APD said the blue SUV was pulled over and stopped in that area on the shoulder of the highway before it caught fire.

When the fire was extinguished, the release says officers found an unidentifiable body inside the car.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office is currently working to identify that person who died.

"Due to the suspicious nature of this death, the Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is handling this investigation," the release says.

Anyone who was driving through that area and saw the vehicle or its occupants is asked to contact Detective Chad Lampson with Aurora Police at 303-739-6013 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

