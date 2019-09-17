WELBY, Colo. — Investigators are trying to find out what happened after they found a body inside a burning vehicle on Monday evening.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of Clayton Street and East 74th Avenue in the town of Welby around 5 p.m.

Someone had reported that there was a body inside a vehicle that appeared to be burning or smoldering, a release from the department says.

There is no indication of how that person may have died.

The release says that detectives are interviewing witnesses and that the investigation is in preliminary stages.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS